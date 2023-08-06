Dive In On The Gosden Filly

Albany may well go off at a very short price for the 7.00pm after only being beaten a nose over course and distance last time out, but she is up against others with potential and a chance is taken on Deep Dive who showed plenty of promise on her only start at Kempton and can only improve with more racing.

Slowly away that day and green as grass she did well to get within five lengths of the winner in the circumstances, and as a daughter of Ulysses there is every chance she will handle the atrocious ground.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Deep Dive 7.00pm Windsor 15/2 William Hill.