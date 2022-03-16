Vauban Yer Man

Stats: 6-4 to the Irish and they have won the last two. Three favourites in the last 10 (2015, 2016, and 2017, funnily), and every winner had come home in the front four on their previous start, 22 of the 24 in the first two.

Thoughts: The Milton Harris trained Knight Salute would be a far shorter price were he in a more fashionable yard and he can go well as he looks to keep his unbeaten record intact. Porticello would be a popular winner with me as a big fan and friend of trainer Gary Moore, but the Irish simply will not hear of defeat for Vauban here, and who am I to argue. Second to Pied Piper first time out when many felt he should have got the race in the Steward’s room, he went one better at Leopardstown on his on other outing and connections are adamant that Pied Piper will not beat him again. As a lowly scribe, who am I to think I know any better (I don’t), and I am hoping we can start the day with a winner for a change.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Vauban 1.30pm Cheltenham 2/1 Bet365, William Hill, and Boylesports