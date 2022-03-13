Cheltenham Day One In Brief – The Other Races

Cheltenham Tuesday 15th March 2022

First things first and please forgive the lack of waffle – there is a lot of work required this week so all my efforts will go on to attempting to find you all some winners! I do NOT expect to find all the winners (though some would be nice), it’s tough and every horse will arrive here ready to run for their lives. This is no more than a chat though all the races making a few comments, positive or negative, and possibly with my idea of a horse who can go well – it’s for fun, and then its up to you to make your own decisions – if I knew all the winners I would be writing this from my yacht somewhere in the Caribbean – and I’m not!

Stats quoted cover the last 10 runnings unless stated otherwise and were written in advance of the final fields.

1.30pm Supreme Novices’ Hurdle

Stats: Just the two winning favourites in the last seven runnings, and the last ten have seen six Irish trained successes and four for the home team. In the same decade we have seen five six-year-olds, four five-year-olds, and an anomaly last season with the seven-year-old Appreciate It strolling home at odds on.

Thoughts: There is always that difficult balance between likeliest winner and best value and this race is no exception. Three unbeaten horses make life all the more difficult (Dysart Dynamo, Jonbon, and Bring on The Night), but they may not fill the top three places between them, the race is that deep. Kilcruit is the one nagging away at me after his recent Punchestown romp and in case we forget, he was a half-length second in the bumper last season and clearly handles the track. He could be the each way call, but Dysart Dynamo has impressed in every start so far for Willie Mullins and is expected to make it six wins out of six with a clear round.

Suggestion: Dysart Dynamo 5/2

2.10pm Arkle Challenge Trophy

Stats: Seven winning favourites in the last 10 runnings, and all of them sent off at odds on. We have a 5-5 draw between the Irish and the UK contenders, with Nicky Henderson and Willie Mullins locked at 4-4 with eight winners between them. Six six-year-olds and four seven-year-olds suggest any horse older or younger may as well stay in their box.

Thoughts: With all due respect to the entries this year we don’t seem to have a real superstar among them, and this may be a lot more open than the early betting implies. Paul Townend sticks with Blue Lord which presumably makes him the Willie Mullins first string, but he needs to do more to come home ahead of home hope Edwardstone, who has done nothing wrong, winning all four starts over fences after being brought down on his chasing bow at Warwick. Any value has long since gone I’m afraid, but I will be taking a chance on Haut En Couleurs, the supposed Mullins second string. He won easily enough over fences at Leopardstown before falling behind Blue Lord at the same track last time out, but I am hoping he learned a lot from that mistake, and can run in to a place at the very least this afternoon.

Suggestion: Haut En Couleurs each way 7/1

2.50pm Ultima Handicap Chase

Stats: No winners shorter than 9/2, none over the age of 11, and only the one six-year-old. One winning favourite from the last 10, and only one horse has won this off a rating higher than 151. All raced between 16 and 120 days before this contest. All of the last 10 winners have been trained in the United Kingdom.

Thoughts: Not a race I have any delusions about – finding the winner here won’t be easy and it may well be beyond my little brain. Backing a favourte here doesn’t appear to make much sense looking at the statistics above, but I suspect that by race time one of the Irish will head the market, and that flimsy assumption allows me to step in and back Kim Bailey’s Does He Know. Now a seven-year-old, he only sits a solitary pound out of my “rules” from the past, and coms here with form figures at Cheltenham of 1,1,5 over hurdles and 1,2 over fences. He ran on well to score readily at Ascot last time out and arrives here in good form, and with the likelihood of a suicidal early pace from the front-runners, he may have the stamina to pick them up late on and win going away at the line – or is that wishful thinking (probably).

Suggestion: Does He Know Each Way 12/1

3.30pm Champion Hurdle

See separate page “Tea Time At Cheltenham?”

4.10pm David Nicholson Mares’ Hurdle

Stats: Oh dear. Nine out of 10 winners Irish trained, with four winning favourites – but none since Vroum Vroum Mag in 2016. Five seven-year-olds, one each for five, six, eight, nine and ten-year-olds. Willie Mullins has won this six times though three of those were with the legendary Quevega.

Thoughts: Not really the race I envisaged with the first two in the current betting beaten last time out, but perhaps more wide open than it has seemed in recent renewals. 11/1 chance Marie’s Rock is the shortest priced British runner which tells its own story, though I narrowly prefer Martello Sky to come home ahead of the Henderson mare at a bigger price. With the Mullins record here and his strength in depth, the 6/1 or so about Stormy Ireland is sorely tempting, especially when you note that she is officially rated 5lb superior to favourite Telmesomethinggirl and 8lb higher than second favourite Queens Brook. Willie is adamant that she is even better at Cheltenham, and I will happily be backing her each-way at her current price.

Suggestion: Stormy Ireland each way 6/1

4.50pm Fred Winter Juvenile Handicap Hurdle

See separate page “Warrior To Battle Home”

5.30pm National Hunt Challenge Cup

See separate page “Stattler But No Waldorf In The Last”