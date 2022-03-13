Tea Time At Cheltenham?

Stats: Six winning favourites in the last 10 runnings, six Irish winners and four from the UK. Four seven-year-olds, three six-year-olds, and one each for five, eight, and nine-year-olds. Nicky Henderson has been responsible for three winners as has Willie Mullins.

Thoughts: Every time I look at this race, I draw a different conclusion! Honeysuckle is hard to oppose looking for her 16th win in a row (if you include her point-to-point), but where is the fun in picking an odds-on shot when there may be better value elsewhere. Appreciate It is her obvious rival and also arrives unbeaten so something has to give, but I am going to take a chance on Gordon Elliott’s Teahupoo at double figure odds – each-way, of course. He cannot beat the mare according to official ratings, but is 2lb superior to the Mullins beast yet more than twice the price, which makes him a bit of value in my book. Unbeaten after three starts this season, he looks as if he will comfortably stay further than this two miles which bodes well for the infamous Cheltenham Hill, and although no “good thing”, he has every chance of a place with any further improvement, though even his trainer thinks that beating Honeysuckle could be a big ask.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Teahupoo 3.30pm Cheltenham 10/1 Bet365, William Hill, and others