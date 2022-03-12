Course Specialist Looks Back To A Winning Mark

I am hoping for an each-way price this afternoon about the Nigel Twiston-Davies trained One Forty Seven in the handicap chase at 2.55pm because let’s face it, he is a pretty speculative punt! Now a veteran at the age of 10, his course record reads 1,4,1,PU, 1 for a 60% success rate, and better still, all three wins were off higher handicap marks than he suffers here.

He drops back to a more suitable trip after getting carried out when beaten over far further at Bangor, and with Zac Baker back in the saddle, he ought to have a solid chance of a place at least here.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way One Forty Seven 2.55pm Stratford 10/1 all bookmakers