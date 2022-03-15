Cheltenham Day Two In Brief – The Other Races

Cheltenham Wednesday 16th March 2022

First things first and please forgive the lack of waffle – there is a lot of work required this week so all my efforts will go on to attempting to find you all some winners! I do NOT expect to find all the winners (though some would be nice), it’s tough and every horse will arrive here ready to run for their lives. This is no more than a chat though all the races making a few comments, positive or negative, and possibly with my idea of a horse who can go well – it’s for fun, and then its up to you to make your own decisions – if I knew all the winners I would be writing this from my yacht somewhere in the Caribbean – and I’m not!

Stats quoted cover the last 10 runnings unless stated otherwise and had to be written in advance of the final fields.

1.30pm Ballymore Hurdle

Stats: Ireland 7-3 United Kingdom here, and the raiders had won the last four as well. Nine out of the last 10 were six-year-olds which is interesting, and we have seen five winning favourites in the last decade, and only two winners bigger than 9/2, suggesting the market is historically a decent guide.

Thoughts: Gutted to see that my long-term fancy is absent here and we will have to wait for Aintree to lump on, but all eyes will be on the classy Sir Gerhard now, the winner of his last two starts over hurdles and runner-up in the bumper here last season. I always thought connections would send him here as the easier option, and so it proved, but he isn’t bulletproof and at current odds of 8/11, he ought to be. He may well win this and do so with ease, but he has never raced beyond two miles, and as a son of Jeremy there has to be a question over his stamina. Once again I am being tempted in to an each-way alternative for the heck of it, and the lucky pin has fallen on Journey With Me. Of course his form is not at the level of the favourite, but he arrives here unbeaten, has won over two miles three and two miles four over hurdles, looks to have more to come as he gains in experience, and has the assistance of Rachel Blackmore in the saddle. At 13/2 he may well hit the frame, giving us a win bet for nothing, though if you prefer to back the jolly here, I can’t really blame you except for his price.

Journey Man 8/1 each way

2.10pm Brown Advisory Chase

See separate page “Senor The Man”

2.50pm Coral Cup

Stats: No winners bigger than 40/1 in the last 24 runnings, no winners older than nine, and only one rated lower than 126. 6-4 to the home team once again while Nicky Henderson has had three of the last 10 winners, Nico de Boinville riding two of those. Just the one winning jolly with others at 33/1 (last year and 2013) suggesting all things are possible. Kings Theatre was the sire of two of the last six winners.

Thoughts: Not a race I can be remotely confident about but after applying the stats (for what that is worth), I have got it down to “just” the entire field – that was a waste of time! If the Irish are as well-handicapped as some seem to think they are we may all be wasting our time, but as many of you will know, I am a big fan of Nigel Twiston-Davies and I know that he expects a big run from Gowel Road who may have more to offer at the tender age of six. I believe he has been campaigned with this race in mind all season and although beaten by Metier last time out, that was over two miles and surely just a pipe-opener. He won easily enough over C&D in November top suggest he can go well here and although 11lb higher in the handicap now, Nigel does not think that rules him out by any means. Each way material in a tricky contest to call.

Gowel Road 11/1 each way

3.30pm Queen Mother Champion Chase

Stats: Four winning favourites from the last 10 but here’s the shocker – the Brits have won eight of the last 10 with Nicky Henderson training five of those. Age seems irrelevant with three aged seven, two aged eight, three aged nine, and the other two aged 10.

Thoughts: All about Shiskin if you look at the form book, and even Willie Mullins doesn’t seem to think that Energumene can reverse Ascot form with the Henderson beast. He ought to win as an odds-on shot and I will hear the bookmakers cheer from here if he fails, he will be in that many accumulators both ante post and on the day. I am a little wary of Envoi Allen who returns from a wind operation and seems to have been ignored. The winner of five of his eight starts over fences as well as the Ballymore over hurdles here in 2020, if he is back to his best then no way shoud he be a 25/1 shot, and I may include him in any forecast bets on the day.

Shishkin 10/11

4.10pm Cross Country Chase

See separate page “En Garde”

4.50pm Grand Annual Challenge Cup

Stats: No winner has carried more than 11 stone eight on the 24 years of stats I have at my disposal, and only one was rated higher than 150. The Irish have won four of the last 10 but only one of the last four, and we have only had one winning favourite since 2013. Paul Nicholls has won two of the last six, and Davy Russell has ridden two of the last eight.

Thoughts: I am thinking we could well see a surprise here and not for the first time, but thinking that and finding the horse concerned are very different things. At 16/1 I quite like the look of the Colin Tizzard trained Elixir De Nutz who has won his last two over further and won’t be stopping up the Cheltenham Hill however fast they go here. He can go well looking for his hat-trick but Paul Nicholls has won two of the last six runnings of this and I will take an each-way chance on Il Ridoto. Open to any amount of improvement at the age of five, he won over fences at Newbury in November and can be forgiven his last run when third at Lingfield on heavy ground that clearly didn’t suit. He will get a sounder surface here as things stand, and more importantly the stable are firing again after a spell in the doldrums, and although no good thing, the 20/1 is sorely tempting – again each-way.

Il Ridoto 25/1 each way

5.30pm Champion Bumper

See separate page “A Facile Victory Expected“