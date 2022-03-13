Stattler But No Waldorf In The Last

Stats: A narrow 6-4 lead for the Irish here, and it is worth noting the last two winning favourites were back in 2012 and 2013. Seven-year-olds hold sway with four winners, though other winners have ranged from six to 10. Gordon Elliott has won three of the last seven, and Jamie Codd has ridden three winners in the same period.

Thoughts: Hands up who thought we would see a seven-runner field to end the card on the first day. A bit embarrassing to be honest, and a dampener to all us each-way punters, but luckily I think I have found the winner. Although Gordon Elliott’s Run Wild Fred ticks plenty of boxes (trainer, jockey Jamie Codd) he is an eight-year-old, and didn’t jump as fluently as I would like to see when second to stable companion Fury Road, though he did finish second in the Irish Grand National, suggesting he has the stamina needed. Stattler also ticks plenty of boxes for Wille Mullins, who I suspect will have a profitable festival, winning both his starts over fences and making just the one noteworthy mistake at Naas last time out. Unlike his rival, this has always been his target, and although connections feel he has the stamina for this three and three-quarter miles, he his generally neat and nimble at his fences, and has a turn of foot to call upon when needed.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Stattler 5.30pm Cheltenham 11/4 Unibet and Boylesports