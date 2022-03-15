Senor The Man

Stats: 6-4 to the home team and nothing bigger than 4/1 in the last five years with three winning favourites. Seven winners were aged seven, two aged eight and the solitary six-year-old. Nicky Henderson has trained three of the last 10 winners, and Willie Mullins two.

Thoughts: Nicky Henderson is sweet on the chances of Dusart, Paul Nicholls sees Bravemansgame as his best chance of the week, and I am ignoring them both to back Ahoy Senor – I must be mad. A proper old-fashioned stamp of a chaser, he is a brute of an animal but has treated his fences with a lack of respect now and then hence his record of two wins form four having unseated at Carlisle and tried to take a few fences with hm when second to Bravemansgame at Kempton. He is certain to have been well schooled since with Peter Scudamore in the Lucinda Russell yard, and you have to ask yourself – would he be an 11/2 start if he was housed in a more “fashionable” stable? Personally, I doubt it, and if he puts in a clear round, I can see him reversing the Kempton form with Bravemansgame, and powering clear up the Cheltenham Hill.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Ahoy Senor 2.10pm Cheltenham 13/2 most bookmakers