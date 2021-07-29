Gosden’s Filly Is A Full Sister To Frankel And On The Upgrade

The Chalice Stakes at Newmarket may “only” be a Listed event, but it has certainly attracted some rapidly improving fillies, and I would even suggest that this is a race worth watching and is full to the brim with future winners.

Save A Forest is proving popular in the early markets and sports first-time cheekpieces for trainer Roger Varian after her Oaks fourth.

Admittedly, this is a big drop in class, but she looked very one paced that day and is not as home and hosed as the betting may suggest. She could wake up in the headgear and make fools of us all, but at a bigger price I prefer the chances of Chiasma, John and Thady Gosden’s daughter of Galileo out of Kind and therefore a full sister to the legendary Frankel.

She may not be up to his standard, but she did get off the mark last time out at Kempton when seeing off the highly regarded Sea Sylph by a comfortable two lengths, and although he has to go forward again to take a hand here, she may well do exactly that in the capable hands of the ever-popular Frankie Dettori.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Chiasma 2.45pm Newmarket 14/1 Boyelsports