Chip Off The Old Block Could Make A Winning Return To The Fray

The form of The Carpenter’s bumper second has been franked since with the winner scoring twice over hurdles and te fourth fifth and seventh also successful since. Only beaten a length that day, he was soon moved to the Nicky Henderson stable in December 2021 – and hasn’t been seen since.

Once again we have to take his fitness on trust after such a long absence, but Seven Barrows have all the facilities to get him primed if they want to, and it will be interesting to see where he sits in the on-course market as I have no doubts at all that he would be more than capable of winning a race like this if he is ready to roll.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win The Carpenter 2.30pm Exeter 4/5 Bet365