The BEST names in Bareknuckle Boxing are getting behind BKB™

SOME of the biggest names on the BKB TM roster have pledged their future to the best bareknuckle boxing promotions company in the world over the last few days.

Tony Lafferty and Nathan DeCastro are the latest to sign extended contracts with BKB™ – and we are delighted they have decided to stay with us.

Barrie Jones and Dan Podmore have also signed on the dotted line – after turning down approaches from other organisations.

That our fighters are wanted by others is obviously a compliment. We don’t go around trying to pinch fighters from other organisations, so why do people try to pinch them from us? Because they know our fighters are the best and will give their shows more credibility.

But why would anyone want to leave BKB™?

We give our fighters the chance to fight at the O2 Arena, America, Thailand and we will continue to grow.

BKB™ offers the biggest stage of any bareknuckle boxing company. Last month’s show in Thailand went viral on the internet and the O2 Arena looks sure to be full on Sunday, March 26 for a show that will be seen all over the world.

Nathan DeCastro put up an emotional post on social media after signing his contract. He was saying that without BKB™, he is unsure where he would be.

He was at a loose end, fighting his demons, and thinking he was finished with the sport he had devoted his entire life to before he signed with us.

He has spent the last few years fighting on the biggest shows he has fought on, in front of the biggest audiences.

Tony Lafferty is another who’s made the most of the stage BKB™ has given him. He has become a cult figure among fans of combat sports and his points win over Reece Murray in his last fight suggests the best days of his career may be in front of him.

Tony has always had the “minerals” for a tear up and now he’s boxing better than ever he looks a handful for anyone around his weight on the BKB™ roster.

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown