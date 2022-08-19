Chip Off The Old Block

Everybody loves a handicap (if they get it right of course), and although this is “only” a Class Four over five furlongs, it still looks pretty competitive to me.

The early tissue suggests that Chipstead may go off at the head of the market which is a real shame, because he is the one I like! He runs off a mark of 84 here, 1lb higher than his last win in September last year but is clearly in good form with a half-length second in a much better race at Windsor on the first of the month.

This will be his first run at Sandown where I am hoping the stiff finish will suit him perfectly, and when you consider he has only raced over the five furlongs twice – winning both of them at Bath – you can hopefully see my reasons for optimism.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Chipstead 5.35pm Sandown 100/30 Bet365