Fort To Battle Home

I am quietly confident that the unbeaten Wahaaj would be a much shorter price if he was in a better known stable and he can go well, but I am pretty sweet on the chances of Defence of Fort.

Trainer Peter Chapple-Hyam has handled classic winners in the past, and although his string is somewhat diminished these days, he thinks the son of Starspangledbanner may be good enough to head to the 2000 Guineas next year.

Once raced, he was backed from 331/ to 12/1 before putting five lengths of daylight between himself and the rest of the field at Ascot over this trip, and as he looked as green as grass, I am confident there is plenty more improvement to come.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Defence Of Fort 2.40pm Sandown 9/2 Bet365