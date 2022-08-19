This Horse Isn’t A Fifty-Fifty Chance

I still fail to understand why we put on such poor quality racing on a Sunday (compared to the rest of the World) but we can only deal with the races in front of us, and my first suggestion today runs at 5.12pm in an intriguing mile and a quarter handicap.

Three are looking for their hat-trick here with Andaleep and Pledge of Honour both C&D winners as well. Hopefully they will make for a bigger price about Irish raider Five Zero who is my each way call.

He does have to carry 4lb more than his handicap mark thanks to race conditions, but Gina Mangan has been booked to ride in this apprentice event, and she is very good value for her 3lb claim. A winner over one mile five or so at Down Royal and Tipperary, he will need to make all over this trip to run them in to the ground, but I am hoping he can do just that, and when they meet the rising ground close home he won’t be stopping, unlike some of these.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Five Zero 5.12pm Sandown 8/1 most bookmakers