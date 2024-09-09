Top-Weight For A Reason

Desert Dream seems likely to head the market in the 5.30pm at Catterick after his recent easy win, but he has been put up 6lb for that and may not be the good thing some seem to think he is.

Top-weight Obee Joe catches my eye having won here four times with three of those over this trip and with signs of a return to form when seventh at Carlisle last month, beaten less than three lengths at the line.

The eight-year-old drops two classes this afternoon and has won off up to 8lb higher in the last, and although no good thing at his age, he will hopefully give us a decent run for our money.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Obee Joe 5.30pm Catterick 6/1 Bet365