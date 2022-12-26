Chocolate At Christmas – Why Not?

Sometimes you just see a horse who you feel has a chance and should not be the forecast price, and that is the case for me with Fruit N Nut in the handicap hurdle at 3.40pm.

Trained by Donald McCain the six-year-old travels south for this two-mile heat, with Theo Gillard claiming a useful 3lb from the saddle. Very lightly raced for his age, he has won two of his three starts in bumpers at Musselburgh and Catterick, he has only had two starts over obstacles, winning at Bangor and coming home a respectable five-length third at Wetherby on his first start for 14 months.

He could bounce after that which is always a worry, but he could equally strip a lot fitter now, and off a pound lower here and dropped from a Class Two to a Class Three, I feel he has a better chance than his forecast odds imply.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Fruit N Nut 3.40pm Kempton 14/1 Betfair