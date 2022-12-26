Post Christmas Party

Just the one selection from the UK this afternoon when the Skeltons team up once again to try to win the 12.45pm at Leicester for the third time in five years with Unexpected Party, who may not be much of a price, but looks by far the likeliest winner.

Yet to win over fences after toe starts, he was third to McFabulous who was second in the Kauto Star on Boxing Day, and second to Jonbon, the red-hot favourite for the Arkle Trophy in March. None of these are at that level, and seeing as we had some big races yesterday, I’m not too embarrassed to weigh in with something at a shorter price.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 2pts Win Unexpected Party 12.45pm Leicester 6/5 William Hill and Bet Victor