Skelton Team Look In For A Big Day

Two other each way options for Tuesday, both running at Kempton, and starting with the Dan Skelton trained Flegmatik, who looks the value call at 12/1.Two of his three wins over fences have been here which has to be seen as a positive, though he will need a career best off this mark, but that is not impossible.

He was beaten just four lengths on his first start of the season at Ascot and as he was sent off a 20/1 chance it seems reasonable to guess he wasn’t 100% that day, and if he strips fitter here for a stable in good form, there is no reason why he cannot get involved in the finish here as well.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Flegmatik 3.09pm Kempton 12/1 Bet365, Coral, and Ladbrokes