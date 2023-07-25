Sangsters Can Strikes – Just Like The Good Old Days

Later on the same Sandown card we have a Listed race over the same seven furlongs where I am hopeful of a big run from Shuwari, who clocked a decent time when winning on her Newbury debit over this trip by a length and a half.

The daughter of New Bay is up against four others who won last time out so this will test her abilities to the full, but she can only improve for the experience and was surprisingly easy to back in the market first time out. Waited with after a slow start she cruised up to the lead when asked and as she doesn’t represent one of the bigger more fashionable stables, we may even get a half decent price.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Shuwari 3.15pm Sandown 7/2 Bet365