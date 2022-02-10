Deciduous Could Make A Winning Debut

It must have been some decision to geld 480,000 Guineas purchase Deciduous, a son of Dubawi out of Black Cherry who looks the part on breeding.

Trained by Charlie Appleby for Godolphin, he will be ridden by Robert Winston, who seems to be enjoying life back in the saddle. Although unraced, he has been working well according to my scouts in Newmarket, and he may well make a winning debut here, in a race that may not take too much winning.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Deciduous 6.15pm Wolverhampton 13/8 SkyBet and Bet Victor