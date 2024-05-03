Littler books Play-Off spot with fourth nightly win in Aberdeen

Luke Littler booked his place in the BetMGM Premier League Play-Offs with his fourth nightly win of the season in Aberdeen on Thursday.

Littler defeated Rob Cross 6-4 in the final at P&J Live to win back-to-back nights for a second time, while fellow-Premier League debutant Luke Humphries also sealed his place in the top four.

Yet another mesmerising outing from the teenage sensation saw him come through a last-leg decider with Nathan Aspinall in the quarter-finals, before averaging 110 in a 6-1 demolition to book his place in the final – where a 102 average sealed the title.

“I’m just delighted to get over the line again and book my place at The O2,” reflected Littler.

“That was my aim coming into the Premier League, so to have achieved that with two weeks to spare is a great achievement.

“I think I’ve definitely settled myself into the Premier League; the first few weeks were ‘okay’ and since then I’ve learned the routine and won four nights.

“I’ll still be aiming to win the next two nights coming up, and now I can play with freedom. After those nights my focus will be on London.”

Cross’ victories over Michael van Gerwen and Humphries earned him a second successive runner-up finish and the former World Champion stays in contention for the top four.

World Champion Humphries’ place at The O2 was guaranteed thanks to a Bye win over Gerwyn Price, who withdrew due to back injury to miss the visit to Aberdeen and saw his own feint Play-Off hopes ended.

Humphries was bidding to win his own fourth league night of the season, but the world number one agonisingly missed out to Cross, spurning one match dart in the deciding leg.

Heading into the final two league phase nights in Leeds and Sheffield, Aspinall and Van Gerwen occupy the last two Play-Off places, with Smith heading up the chasing pack ahead of Cross.

The 2024 BetMGM Premier League continues in Leeds next Thursday, as the darting roadshow rolls into the First Direct Arena on Night 15.

Littler will be looking to secure top spot in West Yorkshire as he takes on Wright in his opener, while Aspinall and Smith meet in a clash which will have major implications on the top four race.

Van Gerwen will be looking to get back to winning ways against Price, and Cross will be looking to keep his Play-Off hopes alive against Humphries.

The 2024 BetMGM Premier League will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK & Ireland, through the PDC’s worldwide broadcast partners including DAZN and Viaplay, and on PDCTV for Rest of the World Subscribers.

2024 BetMGM Premier League

Night 14 – P&J Live, Aberdeen

Thursday May 2

Quarter-Finals

Michael Smith 6-4 Peter Wright

Luke Littler 6-5 Nathan Aspinall

Rob Cross 6-5 Michael van Gerwen

Luke Humphries Bye (Gerwyn Price withdrawn)

Semi-Finals

Luke Littler 6-1 Michael Smith

Rob Cross 6-5 Luke Humphries

Final

Luke Littler 6-4 Rob Cross​

Table after Night 14

Points Nights Won Matches Won +/- Legs Won LWAT Luke Littler 36 4 21 +29 165 57 Luke Humphries 28 3 15 +27 136 55 Nathan Aspinall 25 2 15 +10 137 46 Michael van Gerwen 24 4 14 +2 118 43 Michael Smith 22 1 13 -7 123 37 Rob Cross 17 0 10 -8 110 33 Gerwyn Price 12 0 7 -22 88 26 Peter Wright 4 0 2 -36 56 18

Night 15 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

Thursday May 9

Quarter-Finals

Michael van Gerwen v Gerwyn Price

Luke Littler v Peter Wright

Luke Humphries v Rob Cross

Nathan Aspinall v Michael Smith



Photos credit Kieran Cleeves/PDC