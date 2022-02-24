Class Should Shine Through At Lingfield

Lord North is the class act here and if he is even 90% ready to run, then he ought to prove far too good for all of these.

That said, he has been off the track for 11 months since winning the Group One Dubai turf last March and there is a suspicion that this may be a prep race ahead of far bigger targets, but you can’t knock the form book and he is close to impossible to oppose – unless the market speaks otherwise come raceday, of course.

Alenquer looks his biggest rival and William Haggas will have him spot on here, but class may yet tell and the Gosden beast ought to win this barring mishaps.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Lord North 2.05pm Lingfield 11/10 Paddy Power, William Hill, and others