Classy Chasers Tries His Luck Over Hurdles

Not the most exciting day ever for racing fans but I have found a suggestion at each of the three meetings (including Ireland) with no inspection currently planned at Plumpton. Starting at the quaint Sussex track and it may be worth taking a chance of Joe Tizzard’s Eldorado Allen in the Sussex Stayers Handicap Hurdle due off at 2.15pm for an each way look. Better known for his recent exploits over fences, his last victory was in the Denman Chase (Grade 2) at Newbury in February 2022, though he has run well since with a third at Ascot in November last year and a fourth at Newbury last month.

If this was over fences he would have to carry 10lb more than he has over the smaller obstacles, suggesting he is potentially well-handicapped, and as this will be his first start outside of Graded level since October 2022, if he takes to the track he may well outclass these.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Eldorado Allen 2.15pm Plumpton 11/4 most bookmakers