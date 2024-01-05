Mullins May Win The 2.00pm At Naas – But With Which Of His FIVE Runners!

The multiple trainer entries in Ireland have made the headlines elsewhere recently and any punter who thinks they have sussed out the Mullins plans (for example) are welcome to give me a bell, because I still get it wrong now and then. When we complain about our racing, have a look at the 2.00pm at Naas this afternoon where there are a total of eight declared – five trained by Willie, two by Gordon Elliott, and the last by Henry De Bromhead – talk about domination!

Naturally, the assumption is (perhaps correctly) that Il Atlantique is the Mullins number one, but they are potentially forgetting that Mark Walsh is the retained rider in Ireland for owner J P McManus, who is responsible for Mystical Power here. A son of Galileo who is part owned by Mrs Magnier and Mrs Ricci (a pretty powerful trio right there), he won his bumper at Ballinrobe and a novice hurdle at Galway on his debut over obstacles, winning very easily despite some pretty sketchy jumping. Priced at 10/1 as I write (no doubt shorter by race time!), he may be the dark horse here and at the very least looks a bit of each way value.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Mystical Power 2.00pm Naas 14/1 Paddy Power and Betfair Sportsbook