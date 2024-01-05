Newcomer May Be Above Average

We all know that backing newcomers can be a dangerous thing to do with real money, but word reaches me that the Clive Cox trained Nemov is pretty decent, and could well make a winning debut in the 5.45pm at Kempton this evening.

A home bred son of Blue Point, the Cheveley Park Stud owned colt is related to some decent sorts including Zonderland, a winner here over seven furlongs and a Group Three winner at Salisbury. His sire will give him that extra injection of speed that he may need for this trip, and his inexperience obviously counts against him, but this isn’t much of a race, and he could well hit a place at least first time out.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Nemov 5.45pm Kempton 7/1 Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook, and Betvictor