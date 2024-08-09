The Formbook Points To The O’Brien Colt

Our second Irish race and the Group One Phoenix Stakes has attracted a small but potentially classy field.

The unbeaten Babouche gets 3lb from Whistlejacket which makes life that little bit more interesting, but Aidan O’Brien has won five of the last 10 runnings and looks to have this sown up once more.

The son of No Nay Never was rushed off his feet when only fourth in the Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot, but the step up to a sixth furlong at Newmarket in the July Stakes showed his true abilities. Making all that day, he did hang badly which is never a positive, but he still went on to win by close to two lengths from Billboard Star to land the odds of 11/10 favourite.

The runner-up was beaten less than two lengths in the Richmond Stakes when fourth at Glorious Goodwood while the third won the Vintage Stakes at the same meeting, giving the form a solid look about it. I don’t personally think he is one of the top O’Brien colts by any stretch of the imagination, but his form is there for all to see.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Whistlejacket 4.35pm The Curragh 10/11 Paddy Power and Betfair Sportsbook