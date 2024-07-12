Time For A Step Up in Class

Seven furlongs at Chester seems harmless enough at first glance, but if they leave the course configuration as they did at the last meeting, it may be a case of drawn low – or stay home.

Al Shabab would have been my choice regardless having scored over course and distance by a comfortable four lengths at the end of June, and it is noted that trainer Andrew Balding has won this race twice in the last six years.

He does have a bit to do on official rating I admit, but will be popping out of the two stall which might prove advantageous, is clearly on the upgrade hence the step up to Listed class under Jason Watson, who ride him to victory last time out.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Al Shabab 6.05pm Chester 5/1 most bookmakers