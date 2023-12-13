Classy Mare Faces Her Biggest Test Yet At Cheltenham

There is no point in even pretending that I looked anywhere other than Cheltenham this afternoon – when the best National Hunt racecourse in the World puts on a card it has to be the only place we can even think about.

Although I will be looking at each and every race for future clues, my first bet runs in the opener at 12.05pm when Dysart Enos looks to extend her unbeaten record to after wins in bumpers at Ludlow, Market Rasen, and Aintree were followed with a debut success over hurdles at Huntingdon at silly odds.

She is up against better opposition here, including Beat The Bat, Kintail, Meatloaf, and Soldante, who all won last time out, but she looks to have a bright future ahead of her, and ought to hit the places at the very least.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Dysart Enos 12.05pm Cheltenham 15/8 BetMGm, Bet UK and Betfred