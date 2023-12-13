Its All For A Very Good Cause

Straight back down to business with the handicap hurdle at 1.15pm next when I just get the feeling that Doddiethegreat may be up to winning in far better company than this if he can be kept sound.

The son of Fame And Glory has won all four starts under rules with bumper wins at Ludlow and Huntingdon which were followed with success over hurdles in November 2021 at Kempton, before he disappeared from the scene with injury until reappearing at Ascot two years later.

Sent off a 5/4 chance he duly landed the odds by a couple of lengths, and if he strips fitter now as he is entitled to, then he has to have every chance off the same mark this afternoon where he will be bell supported as he looks to raise yet more money for the Doddie Weir Foundation in support of motor neurone disease.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Doddiethegreat 1.15pm Cheltenham 4/1 William Hill, BetMGM, and Bet UK