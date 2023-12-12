Today Could Be The Day

A risky one at Chelmsford tonight when Archie Watson will be hoping he can get Polling Day back to his best ahead of the 7.00pm, a mile and a quarter Class Three handicap. The son of Sea The Stars won his first two starts for the Gosdens before missing the next 19 months and being sold on to his new owners for 30,000 Guineas.

One race since saw a three length fourth at Lingfield, but he is entitled to strip fitter for that, and makes his handicap debut here off a mark of 91. He has clearly had his issues but he did beat Stowell in April 2021 giving that rival 7lb and as he is currently rated 95, that suggests the selection is potentially well-handicapped IF they can get him back to that level.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Polling Day 7.00pm Chelmsford 8/1 Bet365, William Hill, and 888Sport.com