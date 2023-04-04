Hallelujah To Tallulah

Off to the all-weather for bet number two when Tallulah Myla looks certain to make a bold bid to shrug off both top-weight and her 6lb penalty in the 4.30pm. She was sent off a 9/2 chance on her first start of 2023 at Chelmsford over this trip where she made all to come home unchallenged in a Class Five hence her penalty, but she actually drops in class this afternoon looking to follow up.

I haven’t seen her in person to know her physique so I have to assume she will be able to cope with carrying ten stone here, and if that is the case, she may well repeat her all the way success.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Tallulah Myla 4.30pm Kempton 7/4 Bet Victor, Betfred, and others