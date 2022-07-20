Life’s A Beach At York Tonight

Meanwhile, further north at York, I do feel we will see a big run from Pearl Beach in the 7.25pm, though I would be even happier if this contest was over further. As I write the Karl Burke trained Poptronic heads the market after winning both her starts this season, but if we look deeper there are reasons to oppose here here.

Last time out she did beat my suggestion fair and square at Newcastle over this trip, but only by two and a half lengths, yet my horse is 8lb better off at the weights this evening.

Admittedly the Knight horse is better over even further, but there is plenty of stamina in this line-up and they won’t be hanging around, and although no good thing, you can at least see why I feel the five-year-old filly is massively overpriced.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Pearl Beach 7.25pm York 10/1 Paddy Power, Betfair, and Bet Victor