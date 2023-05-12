Come On Camacho

Three out of three jollies to my horror (I worked out my horses before any odds were out) assuming Mister Camacho keeps his place at the head of the betting for this one mile five furlong handicap.

I am wary of the presence of Fairmac who drops in class but he has to give 5lb to my suggestion, who bolted home by over seven lengths at Catterick once sent into the lead at the furlong pole.

The soft ground undoubtedly exaggerated the winning distance but he was impressive, and an added 7lb from the handicapper may not be enough to stop a follow up if he arrives in the same form.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Mister Camacho 6.15pm Hamilton 5/1 Bet365 and William Hill