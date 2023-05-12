2023 has already been a great year for BKB TM & next Sunday more memories will be made at BKB 32

I would suggest that BKB TM shows have featured some of the best fights seen so far this year.

There was Dan Podmore’s war against AkhmedBaguzhed in Thailand that was called ”the first great fight of 2023” and then there was the jaw-dropping up-and-down clash between Marko Martinjak and Jerome Hatch.

The good news is, we should see rematches of both fights in 2023!

Next is BKB 32 at the O2 Arena next weekend and excitement is guaranteed again for a huge audience.

The show will be available to watch in 52 countries around the world and that statistic makes me think about how far BKB TM has come.

The first show was held at a football ground in Burton Latimer, Northants, in the summer of 2015 and was watched by a few hundred fans.

We have come a long, long way since then with shows at the O2 Arena regularly selling out and more and more television stations from around the world getting on board.

There’s been further growth over the last few months with shows in America, Thailand and Dubai as we’ve teamed up with BYB Extreme.

What hasn’t changed is that Jimmy Sweeney is still throwing punches – and, just as importantly, ducking them!

Jimmy had two fights on that first show nearly eight years ago and he’s gone on to have some of the superfights of the modern era, including the clash with Sean George and his rematch with Ricardo Franco.

He’s in action next weekend as well on BKB 32 and that will be of huge interest to fight fans around the world.

Jimmy’s fights aren’t just must see for bareknuckle boxing fans, they are must see for all fans of combat sports.

I can’t wait for next Sunday.

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown