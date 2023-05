Once again I am at the head of the market when Spoof looks as good a bet as any in the five furlong handicap at 5.45pm as the eight-year-old looks to land a hat-trick after wins at Windsor and Ascot off lower marks.

Put up another 5lb for his last win, I am hoping that when you add Billy Loughnane’s 3lb claim to the benefits of the number one stall that will be enough to see him go in again.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Spoof 5.45pm Hamilton 7/2 Bet365