Common Sense At Newcastle

On to the all-weather next with a Listed race over six furlongs won last year by Fast Response for Karl Burke, at odds of 8/1.

This year the card has been switched after the abandonment of Doncaster so past race stats are pretty irrelevant, but we still have a strongly fancied contender in Sense Of Duty. William Haggas sends the four-year-old to this weaker contest after his two runs this season saw a third in a Group Three on heavy ground at Newbury where he ran on well over the five furlongs, followed by a tenth to Art Power at Ascot on Champions Day over this trip, a Group One where once again the ground was on the very soft side.

He drops in class significantly now, and wlil be far better suited by this quicker surface having won the Group Three Chipchase Stakes over course and distance in June last year. Lightly raced we may not have seen the best of him yet, and on official ratings he has 5lb or more in hand on all of his rivals.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Sense Of Duty 2.05pm Newcastle 2/1 Paddy Power and Betfair