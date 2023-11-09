The Possible Star Of The Show

A Grade Two Novice Chase over two and a half miles starts our racing this weekend, but with the possible exception of Frodon, we haven’t really seen any real superstars win this over recent years. If we are looking for early Cheltenham clues then Doyen Star is very much the one that catches my eye.

Over hurdles he would probably have to give way to Knappers Hill here with the Paul Nicholls trained seven-year-old rated 13lb his superior, but although he arrives unbeaten, those in the Evan Williams yard were delighted to see him win over the smaller obstacles as he has always been seen as a chaser in the making.

He does need to take a big step up hence his price in such a small field, but if they all stand their ground we would get paid out each way for second, and everyone knows how difficult it is to knock any horse who is yet to taste defeat.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Doyen Star 1.50pm Wincanton 8/1 Bet Victor and Coral