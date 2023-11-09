Gary Moore Heads North

The Grand Sefton Chase has always been a brilliant early season spectacle. As a handicap it makes sense to look back at past runnings for any useful clues, and over the 20 runnings the following facts came to light: No horses aged five, seven, or 12 have won this despite 61 runners from those age groups. None had run in the last seven days or hadn’t run for more than a year.

Only one who completed last time out failed to come home in the first seven, and only one had run in the last 15 days. Not much to go on, but it does suggest new shortlist of seven to work with – Fantastic Lady, Nassalam, Born By The Sea, Cooper’s Cross, percussion, Half Shot and Yccs Portocervo. The last named has to be of some interest for Dr Newland who won this in 2020 with beau Bay, but the cold hard fact is that only one of these is within seven pounds of their highest winning mark, and that is Gary Moore’s Nassalam.

Still only a six-year-old, he has won three times over fences at Ascot over two miles three furlongs, Newbury over two and a half miles, and Fontwell over two miles three and a half furlongs, the last off a mark of 144 in February 2022. He races off 2lb lower now so he is well-handicapped if he can be brought back to form, and although not at his best when 10th at Cheltenham in the Ultima Chase at the Festival or when seventh here in April, both those starts were over three miles plus, and this is a much more suitable distance for his return to action.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Nassalam 2.45pm Aintree 8/1 Bet365