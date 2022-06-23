Common Sense Is Needed

Although three-year-olds do not have the best record in this race I am hoping that Sense Of Duty can buck that trend and become another weekend winner for the William Haggas team.

She was all out when getting back up to beat Flotus (now rated 111) last time out at level weights, but the runner-up franked that form with a close-up third in the Group One Commonweath Cup at Royal Ascot suggesting the form may be even better than it looked at first glance.

She arrives here nice and fresh having given Ascot a swerve, and although she does have a serious challenger in the shape of Ebro river, I am hoping her class and guts will see her home.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Sense Of Duty 2.25pm Newcastle 2/1 William Hill and Corals