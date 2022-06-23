May The Best Man Win At The Curragh

Tuesday has been supplemented to run here and is a worthy favourite after holding off Emily Upjohn to win the Epsom Oaks, and with the three length third going on to win the French Oaks last weekend, it is hard to crab the form. That said, would she be expected to beat Epsom Derby winner Desert Crown here, I rather doubt it, and that leads me to Westover who travels over for Ralph Beckett.

Third to Desert Crown in Surrey, he was denied a clear run at a crucial stage and may felt that he would have won with a better passage, suggesting he is the one to beat here. The track at the Curragh looks more suitable for the son of Frankel (have a look at him if you can, he is a taking individual), and if the assessment that he should have won the Derby is correct, then he really ought to win here.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Westover 3.45pm The Curragh 13/8 most bookmakers