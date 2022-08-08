Conflict Can Win The Battle

Heading to Kempton for their evening card and I was quite taken with the recent victory of Conflict and am pretty hopeful he can follow up in the 7.25pm.

He certainly wasn’t winning out of turn after a pair of second places at Thirsk and Ffos Las before heading to Salisbury where he made all to see off the favourite eased down over a furlong shorter.

There seems no reason why he won’t get the seventh furlong now and if he gets a soft lead as hoped, I can see him coming home alone.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Conflict 7.25pm Kempton 9/2 most bookmakers