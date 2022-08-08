Delight In Donna

I have trawled through every race in our never-ending search for winners and value (where possible), and to my own amazement my first suggestions runs at Ffos Las in the 4.55pm where I do like the look of Donna Italiana.

David Probert won this race last year and is on board the daughter of Raven’s Pass who was last seen coming home a length third at Southwell when running out of steam close home.

She makes her handicap debut here off a mark of 63 which seems fair enough and with half a furlong less to travel, there is every chance she will last home at the business end and on only her fourth career start.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Donna Italiana 4.55pm Ffos Las 15/2 888sport.com