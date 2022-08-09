Fabulous Faatiik

We won’t be getting huge odds about Faatiik this afternoon as the son of Bated Breath heads back to the track after a promising debut, but a winner is a winner, and small fields are making value finding an onerous task.

Roger Varian’s gelding was far from unfancied when sent off a 7/2 chance at Lingfield, but he broke slowly before taking an age to realise why he was on a racecourse and what was expected of him.

Once the penny dropped he ran on willingly to be beaten a length and a half at the line, and if he learns from that as expected, he ought to win the 2.30pm this afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Faatiik 2.30pm Salisbury 4/6 most bookmakers