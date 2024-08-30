Top-Class Race Could See A Top-Class Winner

With a first-time out winner a bit of a rarity for the Andrew Balding yard, it could be folly to overlook Royal Playwright, who scored by three lengths at Salisbury last month and looked a colt with plenty more to offer as he gains in experience.

Field of Gold heads the early markets after winning at the second attempt for the Gosdens and he is another who has untapped potential, but a chance is take on Ralph Beckett’s Matauri Bay each way.

He looked a little more workmanlike than his main rivals when making his debut at Leicester where the son of Lope De Vega, who is a full-brother to Breeders’ Cup winner Aunt Pearl, and who cost 500,000gns as a yearling, showed all the signs of inexperience before knuckling down to come home alone. I am confident he will improve considerably for that, but how much is obviously the $64,000 question!

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Matauri Bay 3.35pm Sandown 9/2 most bookmakers