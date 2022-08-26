First Place Means A Gold Medal

I rarely have a bet in a nursery with the potential for so much improvement among the lighter raced (and potentially lighter weighted), but I cannot resist the Roger Varian trained Russet Gold ahead of the 3.15pm at Beverley.

After failing to see out the sixth furlong on his first two starts, they dropped him back to the minimum trip at Pontefract where he strolled home by close to five lengths.

That victory does mean he has to carry top-weight here, but I suspect there is even more to come, and with a good draw in the two stall he will do for me on a trappy afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Russet Gold 3.15pm Beverley 3/1 Skybet and 888sport.com