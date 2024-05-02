TOTE EXCLUSIVES – SOMETHING NEW TO LOOK FORWARD TO

Something a little different from our friends at The Tote this week, with the first World Pool weekend in the UK for 2024. For those new to the idea, we are talking about contests where the racing and betting World have access to the pools, which in turn gives huge pots that are far less likely to be influenced by a large bet, so plenty of liquidity in punting terms.

It all starts with a 9-race card from Newmarket on Saturday where every race has at least 8 runners declared so they should have the full range of pools on each race – though on Sunday, there is only the one World Pool race with the 1000 Guineas.

Add in the standard Placepot minimum guarantees which this weekend add up to Newmarket £50,000 Friday (Premier Raceday), Newmarket £150,000 (Premier Raceday) AND Goodwood £50,000 (Premier Raceday), Saturday, and Newmarket £150,000 (Premier Raceday) on Sunday too.

We also have a Scoop6 rollover of £73,629 PLUS a Bonus Fund rollover of £123,003 and a Trifecta Race with a rollover of £4961 (the Thirsk Hunt Cup at 2.40pm) and you would think that would be enough to the weekend but NO!

Something extra to mention this week is The Tote exclusives as listed below, where there is that little bit of extra value to be had – enjoy, but do remember to bet sensibly and NEVER risk more than you can afford to lose.

Tote Exclusives: