That’s My Boy

Michaela’s Boy has to carry top-weight in the 3.35pm at Chepstow, but he wasn’t beaten far (three-quarters of a length) when third at Newbury last time out, and as that was his first start since a wind operation, there is every reason to think he can find further improvement.

Add in a drop in grade from a Class Three in Berkshire to a Class Four here, and the handicapper very kindly leaving the son of Ribchester on the same mark, and he may be just about the most sensible bet as we all start to look forward to the better racing later in the week.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Michaela’s Boy 3.35pm Chepstow 6/4 Bet365 and William Hill