Course Specialist Hard To Oppose

One over the jumps to end with today when I am quite keen on the chances of Donald McCain’s Minella Trump in the 4.01pm, a decent chase over three miles. Now an eight-year-old, the gelding has won seven of his 11 starts over fences, and place in three others, with a course record of five wins from five starts, four of those over fences, and two over this distance.

This is his biggest ask yet stepping in to Class Two company for the first time (over fences), but he may still be on the upgrade and looks worth a bet with his course form the deciding factor.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Minella Trump 4.01pm Perth 9/4 all bookmakers