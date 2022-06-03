Tregoning Horse Fancied To Do Better On His Second Start

Asean Legend and Knight Of Honour look to have the maiden at 4,20pm at their mercy, but they have both had their chances, and I have heard that a better run is expected from the once raced Nawras.

Eighth of 17 when failing to get a clear run on his debut over the Newbury mile, as a son of Sea The Starts he ought to improve considerably for the step up in trip this afternoon, and although no good thing, he may well hit the frame at a decent price for a stable who target Goodwood meetings when they have a horse they deem suitable.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Nawras 4.20pm Goodwood 9/2 Bet365