Major Bet This Afternoon.

Today we have a couple of outsiders with good chances, starting in the 2.35pm at Chepstow where I hope for a big run at a price from Major Valentine.

It may only be a Class Six handicap but winners are good in whatever class, and as the selection has won here five times over this trip the course and distance hold no fears for the nine-year-old. Last time out he came home fourth, beaten four and a half lengths at the line but that was a better race and he gets in here off 1lb lower this afternoon.

Gina Mangan rode him last time out so knows the horse and more importantly, is good value for her 5lb claim from the saddle and although a win may be too much to ask, a place at a big price is very much a possibility here.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Major Valentine 2.35pm Chepstow 12/1 Bet365